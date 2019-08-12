ATP, Tokyo
Singolo | Primo turno

J.Thompson VS J.Londero

1 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 04:00

Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Jordan Thompson - Juan Ignacio Londero

ATP, Tokyo - 01 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Jordan Thompson e Juan Ignacio Londero. La partita è in programma il 01 ottobre 2019 alle 04:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Jordan Thompson
Jordan
Thompson
AustraliaAustralia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.83
  • Peso (kg)
    73
  • Età
    25
ATP classifica
56
Juan Ignacio Londero
Juan Ignacio
Londero
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Altezza (m)
    1.8
  • Peso (kg)
    70
  • Età
    26
ATP classifica
59
