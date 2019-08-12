ATP, Tokyo
Singolo | Primo turno
J.Thompson VS J.Londero
1 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 04:00
Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Jordan Thompson - Juan Ignacio Londero
ATP, Tokyo - 01 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Jordan Thompson e Juan Ignacio Londero. La partita è in programma il 01 ottobre 2019 alle 04:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Jordan
Thompson
Thompson
Australia
- Altezza (m)1.83
- Peso (kg)73
- Età25
ATP classifica56
Match precedente
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Bublik
✓
6
7
J.Thompson
4
5
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Primo turno
V.Pospisil
3
6
5
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
7
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson
✓
6
6
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Thompson
5
7
4
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
5
6
Juan Ignacio
Londero
Londero
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.8
- Peso (kg)70
- Età26
ATP classifica59
Match precedente
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
R.Federer
✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
M.Berrettini
63
3
J.Londero
✓
77
6
