ATP, Vienna
Singolo | Secondo turno
D.Schwartzman VS ...
24 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 11:00
Wiener Stadthalle
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - ...
ATP, Vienna - 24 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Diego Schwartzman e .... La partita è in programma il 24 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.7
- Peso (kg)64
- Età27
ATP classifica15
Match precedente
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
P.Herbert
4
4
ATP, Anversa
Singolo
Secondo turno
M.Copil
✓
6
5
79
D.Schwartzman
4
7
67
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
V.Pospisil
✓
77
6
D.Schwartzman
62
2
ATP, China
Singolo
Secondo turno
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
