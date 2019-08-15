US Open Maschile
Singolo | Quarto turno

A.Zverev VS D.Schwartzman

2 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Diego Schwartzman

US Open Maschile - 02 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Alexander Zverev e Diego Schwartzman. La partita è in programma il 02 settembre 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermaniaGermania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.98
  • Peso (kg)
    86
  • Età
    22
ATP classifica
6
Match precedente
Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Altezza (m)
    1.7
  • Peso (kg)
    64
  • Età
    27
ATP classifica
21
Match precedente
