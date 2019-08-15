US Open Maschile
Singolo | Quarto turno
A.Zverev VS D.Schwartzman
2 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Diego Schwartzman
US Open Maschile - 02 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Alexander Zverev e Diego Schwartzman. La partita è in programma il 02 settembre 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germania
- Altezza (m)1.98
- Peso (kg)86
- Età22
ATP classifica6
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
A.Zverev✓
64
77
6
77
A.Bedene
77
64
3
63
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Zverev✓
6
3
6
2
6
F.Tiafoe
3
6
2
6
3
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Zverev✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Zverev
77
2
4
M.Kecmanovic✓
64
6
6
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Quarti di finale
K.Khachanov✓
6
6
A.Zverev
3
3
Guarda più match
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.7
- Peso (kg)64
- Età27
ATP classifica21
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman✓
6
78
6
R.Haase
3
66
0
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
Guarda più match
