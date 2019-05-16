US Open Maschile
Singolo | Secondo turno

D.Schwartzman VS E.Gerasimov

29 agosto 2019 A partire dalle 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Egor Gerasimov

US Open Maschile - 29 agosto 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Diego Schwartzman e Egor Gerasimov. La partita è in programma il 29 agosto 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Altezza (m)
    1.7
  • Peso (kg)
    64
  • Età
    27
ATP classifica
21
Match precedente
Guarda più match
Egor Gerasimov
Egor
Gerasimov
BielorussiaBielorussia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.83
  • Peso (kg)
    84
  • Età
    26
ATP classifica
129
Match precedente
Guarda più match

Guarda Eurosport

  • Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
  • Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
  • Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro
Per saperne di più

Contenuto relativo

Video e articoli

Berrettini: testa, cuore, tennis e attributi! Salva 3 match point e vince al 5° con Schwartzman

Wimbledon
07/07/2019

Altra battaglia argentina, altra vittoria: Djokovic piega Schwartzman e vola in finale con Nadal

Internazionali d’Italia
18/05/2019

Fognini batte Albot e si regala Tsitsipas agli ottavi di finale

Internazionali d’Italia
16/05/2019

Marco Cecchinato si arrende: a sorprenderlo è Kohlschreiber. Ko Berrettini

Internazionali d’Italia
16/05/2019