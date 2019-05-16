US Open Maschile
Singolo | Secondo turno
D.Schwartzman VS E.Gerasimov
29 agosto 2019 A partire dalle 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Egor Gerasimov
US Open Maschile - 29 agosto 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Diego Schwartzman e Egor Gerasimov. La partita è in programma il 29 agosto 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.7
- Peso (kg)64
- Età27
ATP classifica21
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman✓
6
78
6
R.Haase
3
66
0
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
L.Djere
62
3
D.Schwartzman✓
77
6
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
R.Bautista✓
6
7
D.Schwartzman
2
5
Guarda più match
Egor
Gerasimov
Gerasimov
Bielorussia
- Altezza (m)1.83
- Peso (kg)84
- Età26
ATP classifica129
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov✓
7
77
77
ATP, Budapest
Singolo
Primo turno
P.Herbert✓
6
6
E.Gerasimov
3
2
ATP, Dubai
Singolo
Secondo turno
E.Gerasimov
3
1
S.Tsitsipas✓
6
6
ATP, Dubai
Singolo
Primo turno
E.Gerasimov✓
77
77
R.Haase
62
65
ATP, Marsiglia
Singolo
Primo turno
F.Verdasco✓
4
6
7
E.Gerasimov
6
3
5
Guarda più match
