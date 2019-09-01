US Open Maschile
Singolo | Quarti di finale
D.Schwartzman VS R.Nadal
4 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Rafael Nadal
US Open Maschile - 04 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Diego Schwartzman e Rafael Nadal. La partita è in programma il 04 settembre 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.7
- Peso (kg)64
- Età27
ATP classifica21
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarto turno
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman✓
3
6
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman✓
6
78
6
R.Haase
3
66
0
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
Guarda più match
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spagna
- Altezza (m)1.85
- Peso (kg)85
- Età33
ATP classifica2
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarto turno
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal✓
6
3
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
T.Kokkinakis
A
R.Nadal✓
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal✓
6
6
6
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Finale
R.Nadal✓
6
6
D.Medvedev
3
0
Guarda più match
