US Open Maschile
Singolo | Quarti di finale

D.Schwartzman VS R.Nadal

4 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Rafael Nadal

US Open Maschile - 04 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Diego Schwartzman e Rafael Nadal. La partita è in programma il 04 settembre 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Altezza (m)
    1.7
  • Peso (kg)
    64
  • Età
    27
ATP classifica
21
Match precedente
Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpagnaSpagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.85
  • Peso (kg)
    85
  • Età
    33
ATP classifica
2
Match precedente
