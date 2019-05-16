US Open Maschile
Singolo | Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman VS T.Sandgren
31 agosto 2019 A partire dalle 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Tennys Sandgren
US Open Maschile - 31 agosto 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Diego Schwartzman e Tennys Sandgren. La partita è in programma il 31 agosto 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.7
- Peso (kg)64
- Età27
ATP classifica21
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman✓
6
78
6
R.Haase
3
66
0
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
L.Djere
62
3
D.Schwartzman✓
77
6
Tennys
Sandgren
Sandgren
Stati Uniti
- Altezza (m)1.88
- Peso (kg)87
- Età28
ATP classifica72
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
T.Sandgren✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren✓
1
62
6
77
7
ATP Salem
Singolo
Secondo turno
T.Sandgren
2
4
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
ATP Salem
Singolo
Primo turno
T.Sandgren✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
ATP, Los Cabos
Singolo
Primo turno
T.Daniel✓
6
6
T.Sandgren
2
0
