US Open Maschile
Singolo | Primo turno

J.Struff VS C.Ruud

27 agosto 2019 A partire dalle 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Casper Ruud

US Open Maschile - 27 agosto 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Jan-Lennard Struff e Casper Ruud. La partita è in programma il 27 agosto 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Jan-Lennard Struff
Jan-Lennard
Struff
GermaniaGermania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.96
  • Peso (kg)
    87
  • Età
    29
ATP classifica
37
Match precedente
Casper Ruud
Casper
Ruud
NorvegiaNorvegia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.83
  • Peso (kg)
    77
  • Età
    20
ATP classifica
54
Match precedente
