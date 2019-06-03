US Open Maschile
Singolo | Primo turno
J.Struff VS C.Ruud
27 agosto 2019 A partire dalle 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Casper Ruud
US Open Maschile - 27 agosto 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Jan-Lennard Struff e Casper Ruud. La partita è in programma il 27 agosto 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germania
- Altezza (m)1.96
- Peso (kg)87
- Età29
ATP classifica37
Match precedente
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
J.Struff
2
1
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Struff✓
6
65
78
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
66
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
I.Karlovic
5
64
J.Struff✓
7
77
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
N.Basilashvili✓
2
6
6
J.Struff
6
2
3
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Struff✓
6
6
J.Tsonga
2
2
Guarda più match
Casper
Ruud
Ruud
Norvegia
- Altezza (m)1.83
- Peso (kg)77
- Età20
ATP classifica54
Match precedente
ATP Salem
Singolo
Terzo turno
C.Ruud
2
65
S.Johnson✓
6
77
ATP Salem
Singolo
Secondo turno
C.Ruud✓
6
0
L.Harris
1
0
A
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
G.Pella✓
7
77
C.Ruud
5
64
Austrian Open
Singolo
Semifinale
C.Ruud
5
4
A.Ramos✓
7
6
Austrian Open
Singolo
Quarti di finale
C.Ruud✓
6
77
P.Cuevas
3
64
Guarda più match
