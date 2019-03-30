US Open Maschile
Singolo | Primo turno

J.Isner VS G.García-López

27 agosto 2019 A partire dalle 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - John Isner - Guillermo García-López

US Open Maschile - 27 agosto 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra John Isner e Guillermo García-López. La partita è in programma il 27 agosto 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

John Isner
John
Isner
Stati UnitiStati Uniti
  • Altezza (m)
    2.08
  • Peso (kg)
    108
  • Età
    34
ATP classifica
14
Match precedente
Guillermo García-López
Guillermo
García-López
SpagnaSpagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.85
  • Peso (kg)
    80
  • Età
    36
ATP classifica
165
Match precedente
