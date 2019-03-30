US Open Maschile
Singolo | Primo turno
J.Isner VS G.García-López
27 agosto 2019 A partire dalle 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - John Isner - Guillermo García-López
US Open Maschile - 27 agosto 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra John Isner e Guillermo García-López. La partita è in programma il 27 agosto 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
John
Isner
Isner
Stati Uniti
- Altezza (m)2.08
- Peso (kg)108
- Età34
ATP classifica14
Match precedente
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
P.Carreño✓
6
61
78
J.Isner
4
77
66
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner✓
77
1
7
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
C.Garín✓
6
6
J.Isner
3
4
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Thompson
6
3
66
J.Isner✓
3
6
78
ATP, Washington
Singolo
Terzo turno
B.Paire✓
77
6
J.Isner
63
3
Guarda più match
Guillermo
García-López
García-López
Spagna
- Altezza (m)1.85
- Peso (kg)80
- Età36
ATP classifica165
Match precedente
Austrian Open
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Kovalík✓
61
6
6
G.García-López
77
2
3
Roland Garros Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
G.García-López
1
6
3
2
F.Delbonis✓
6
3
6
6
ATP, Houston
Singolo
Secondo turno
S.Querrey✓
6
6
G.García-López
4
3
ATP, Houston
Singolo
Primo turno
G.García-López✓
65
6
6
N.Rubin
77
3
3
ATP, Acapulco
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Querrey✓
6
6
G.García-López
3
2
Guarda più match
