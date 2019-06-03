US Open Maschile
Singolo | Secondo turno

J.Isner VS J.Struff

29 agosto 2019 A partire dalle 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - John Isner - Jan-Lennard Struff

US Open Maschile - 29 agosto 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra John Isner e Jan-Lennard Struff. La partita è in programma il 29 agosto 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

John Isner
John
Isner
Stati UnitiStati Uniti
  • Altezza (m)
    2.08
  • Peso (kg)
    108
  • Età
    34
ATP classifica
14
Match precedente
Jan-Lennard Struff
Jan-Lennard
Struff
GermaniaGermania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.96
  • Peso (kg)
    87
  • Età
    29
ATP classifica
37
Match precedente
