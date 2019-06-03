US Open Maschile
Singolo | Secondo turno
J.Isner VS J.Struff
29 agosto 2019 A partire dalle 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - John Isner - Jan-Lennard Struff
US Open Maschile - 29 agosto 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra John Isner e Jan-Lennard Struff. La partita è in programma il 29 agosto 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
John
Isner
Isner
Stati Uniti
- Altezza (m)2.08
- Peso (kg)108
- Età34
ATP classifica14
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Isner✓
6
6
6
G.García-López
3
4
4
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
P.Carreño✓
6
61
78
J.Isner
4
77
66
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Lajovic
63
6
5
J.Isner✓
77
1
7
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
C.Garín✓
6
6
J.Isner
3
4
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Thompson
6
3
66
J.Isner✓
3
6
78
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germania
- Altezza (m)1.96
- Peso (kg)87
- Età29
ATP classifica37
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Struff✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
J.Struff
2
1
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Struff✓
6
65
78
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
66
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
I.Karlovic
5
64
J.Struff✓
7
77
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
N.Basilashvili✓
2
6
6
J.Struff
6
2
3
