US Open Maschile
Singolo | Quarto turno
R.Federer VS D.Goffin
1 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - Roger Federer - David Goffin
US Open Maschile - 01 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Roger Federer e David Goffin. La partita è in programma il 01 settembre 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Svizzera
- Altezza (m)1.85
- Peso (kg)85
- Età38
ATP classifica3
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
R.Federer✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
R.Federer✓
3
6
6
6
D.Džumhur
6
2
3
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
S.Nagal
6
1
2
4
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
R.Federer
3
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
R.Federer✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
Guarda più match
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgio
- Altezza (m)1.8
- Peso (kg)68
- Età28
ATP classifica15
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin✓
77
711
7
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin✓
6
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
C.Moutet
3
6
4
0
D.Goffin✓
6
3
6
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Finale
D.Medvedev✓
77
6
D.Goffin
63
4
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Semifinale
R.Gasquet
3
4
D.Goffin✓
6
6
Guarda più match
Guarda Eurosport
- Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
- Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
- Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro