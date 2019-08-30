US Open Maschile
Singolo | Quarto turno

R.Federer VS D.Goffin

1 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Roger Federer - David Goffin

US Open Maschile - 01 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Roger Federer e David Goffin. La partita è in programma il 01 settembre 2019 alle 17:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SvizzeraSvizzera
  • Altezza (m)
    1.85
  • Peso (kg)
    85
  • Età
    38
ATP classifica
3
Match precedente
David Goffin
David
Goffin
BelgioBelgio
  • Altezza (m)
    1.8
  • Peso (kg)
    68
  • Età
    28
ATP classifica
15
Match precedente
