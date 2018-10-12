WTA, Linz
M.Gasparyan VS J.Görges

8 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 11:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Margarita Gasparyan - Julia Görges

WTA, Linz - 08 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Margarita Gasparyan e Julia Görges. La partita è in programma il 08 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Margarita Gasparyan
Margarita
Gasparyan
RussiaRussia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.83
  • Peso (kg)
    73
  • Età
    25
WTA classifica
78
Match precedente
Julia Görges
Julia
Görges
GermaniaGermania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.8
  • Peso (kg)
    70
  • Età
    30
WTA classifica
27
Match precedente
