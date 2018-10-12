WTA, Linz
Singolo | Primo turno
M.Gasparyan VS J.Görges
8 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 11:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Margarita Gasparyan - Julia Görges
WTA, Linz - 08 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Margarita Gasparyan e Julia Görges. La partita è in programma il 08 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Margarita
Gasparyan
Gasparyan
Russia
- Altezza (m)1.83
- Peso (kg)73
- Età25
WTA classifica78
Match precedente
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Kovinic
✓
7
6
M.Gasparyan
5
4
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
WTA, Seul
Singolo
Secondo turno
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA, Seul
Singolo
Primo turno
M.Gasparyan
✓
7
6
T.Maria
5
4
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Konta
✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
1
0
Guarda più match
Julia
Görges
Görges
Germania
- Altezza (m)1.8
- Peso (kg)70
- Età30
WTA classifica27
Match precedente
WTA, China Open
Singolo
Primo turno
P.Hercog
✓
64
77
6
J.Görges
77
65
4
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Quarto turno
D.Vekic
✓
65
7
6
J.Görges
77
5
3
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Terzo turno
J.Görges
✓
6
6
K.Bertens
2
3
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Görges
✓
7
6
F.Di Lorenzo
5
0
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Görges
✓
1
6
77
N.Vikhlyantseva
6
1
61
Guarda più match
