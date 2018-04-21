WTA, Linz
Singolo | Primo turno
Y.Bonaventure VS A.Van Uytvanck
8 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 11:00
LIVE - Ysaline Bonaventure - Alison Van Uytvanck
WTA, Linz - 08 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Ysaline Bonaventure e Alison Van Uytvanck. La partita è in programma il 08 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Ysaline
Bonaventure
Bonaventure
Belgio
- Altezza (m)-
- Peso (kg)-
- Età25
WTA classifica113
Match precedente
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Secondo turno
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
7
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
5
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Amanmuradova
3
1
Y.Bonaventure
✓
6
6
WTA, Seul
Singolo
Secondo turno
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
WTA, Seul
Singolo
Primo turno
Y.Bonaventure
✓
5
6
6
J.Pegula
7
2
4
WTA, Hiroshima
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgio
- Altezza (m)1.73
- Peso (kg)63
- Età25
WTA classifica44
Match precedente
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Finale
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
4
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
4
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Semifinale
K.Plíšková
3
5
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
7
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Quarti di finale
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
P.Parmentier
2
4
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
M.Niculescu
2
1
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
L.Samsonova
0
1
