WTA, Linz
Singolo | Primo turno

Y.Bonaventure VS A.Van Uytvanck

8 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 11:00

Show Court
LIVE - Ysaline Bonaventure - Alison Van Uytvanck

WTA, Linz - 08 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Ysaline Bonaventure e Alison Van Uytvanck. La partita è in programma il 08 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Ysaline Bonaventure
Ysaline
Bonaventure
BelgioBelgio
  • Altezza (m)
    -
  • Peso (kg)
    -
  • Età
    25
WTA classifica
113
Match precedente
Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgioBelgio
  • Altezza (m)
    1.73
  • Peso (kg)
    63
  • Età
    25
WTA classifica
44
Match precedente
