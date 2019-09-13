WTA, Nanchang
Singolo | Quarti di finale

L.Zhu VS ...

13 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 05:00

Nanchang International Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Lin Zhu - ...

WTA, Nanchang - 13 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Lin Zhu e .... La partita è in programma il 13 settembre 2019 alle 05:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Lin Zhu
Lin
Zhu
CinaCina
  • Altezza (m)
    1.75
  • Peso (kg)
    -
  • Età
    25
WTA classifica
122
Match precedente
Guarda più match

Guarda Eurosport

  • Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
  • Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
  • Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro
Per saperne di più