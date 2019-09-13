WTA, Nanchang
Singolo | Quarti di finale
L.Zhu VS ...
13 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Lin Zhu - ...
WTA, Nanchang - 13 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Lin Zhu e .... La partita è in programma il 13 settembre 2019 alle 05:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Lin
Zhu
Zhu
Cina
- Altezza (m)1.75
- Peso (kg)-
- Età25
WTA classifica122
Match precedente
WTA, Nanchang
Singolo
Secondo turno
S.Zhang
0
0
A
L.Zhu✓
6
1
WTA, Nanchang
Singolo
Primo turno
L.Zhu✓
6
6
P.Plipuech
2
2
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Secondo turno
L.Zhu
4
1
M.Keys✓
6
6
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Primo turno
L.Zhu✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
4
WTA, New York
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Cornet✓
77
4
L.Zhu
65
0
A
