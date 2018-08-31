WTA, Tashkent
Singolo | Finale

A.Van Uytvanck VS S.Cirstea

28 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 10:00

Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Sorana Cirstea

WTA, Tashkent - 28 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Alison Van Uytvanck e Sorana Cirstea. La partita è in programma il 28 settembre 2019 alle 10:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgioBelgio
  • Altezza (m)
    1.73
  • Peso (kg)
    63
  • Età
    25
WTA classifica
62
Sorana Cirstea
Sorana
Cirstea
RomaniaRomania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.76
  • Peso (kg)
    59
  • Età
    29
WTA classifica
95
