WTA, Tashkent
Singolo | Finale
A.Van Uytvanck VS S.Cirstea
28 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 10:00
Center
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Sorana Cirstea
WTA, Tashkent - 28 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Alison Van Uytvanck e Sorana Cirstea. La partita è in programma il 28 settembre 2019 alle 10:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgio
- Altezza (m)1.73
- Peso (kg)63
- Età25
WTA classifica62
Match precedente
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Semifinale
K.Plíšková
3
5
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
7
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Quarti di finale
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
P.Parmentier
2
4
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
M.Niculescu
2
1
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
L.Samsonova
0
1
WTA, Seul
Singolo
Primo turno
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
Guarda più match
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Altezza (m)1.76
- Peso (kg)59
- Età29
WTA classifica95
Match precedente
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Semifinale
K.Zavatska
0
3
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Quarti di finale
S.Cirstea
✓
7
5
6
D.Kovinic
5
7
1
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Secondo turno
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
7
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
5
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
WTA, Hiroshima
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Sorribes
✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
Guarda più match
Guarda Eurosport
- Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
- Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
- Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro