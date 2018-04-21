WTA, Tashkent
Singolo | Secondo turno
A.Van Uytvanck VS ...
25 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
Match
Tutti i match
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - ...
WTA, Tashkent - 25 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Alison Van Uytvanck e .... La partita è in programma il 25 settembre 2019 alle 08:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgio
- Altezza (m)1.73
- Peso (kg)63
- Età25
WTA classifica62
Match precedente
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
L.Samsonova
0
1
WTA, Seul
Singolo
Primo turno
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
WTA, Hiroshima
Singolo
Quarti di finale
A.Van Uytvanck
4
5
M.Buzarnescu
✓
6
7
WTA, Hiroshima
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
WTA, Hiroshima
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
