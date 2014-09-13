WTA, Tashkent
S.Cirstea VS Y.Bonaventure

25 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 08:00

Olympic Tennis School
WTA, Tashkent - 25 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Sorana Cirstea e Ysaline Bonaventure. La partita è in programma il 25 settembre 2019 alle 08:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Sorana Cirstea
Sorana
Cirstea
RomaniaRomania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.76
  • Peso (kg)
    59
  • Età
    29
WTA classifica
95
Ysaline Bonaventure
Ysaline
Bonaventure
BelgioBelgio
  • Altezza (m)
    -
  • Peso (kg)
    -
  • Età
    25
WTA classifica
125
