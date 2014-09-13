WTA, Tashkent
Singolo | Secondo turno
S.Cirstea VS Y.Bonaventure
25 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
LIVE - Sorana Cirstea - Ysaline Bonaventure
WTA, Tashkent - 25 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Sorana Cirstea e Ysaline Bonaventure. La partita è in programma il 25 settembre 2019 alle 08:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Altezza (m)1.76
- Peso (kg)59
- Età29
WTA classifica95
Match precedente
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
WTA, Hiroshima
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Sorribes
✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Terzo turno
T.Townsend
✓
7
6
S.Cirstea
5
2
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Secondo turno
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
6
A.Bolsova
6
4
2
US Open Femminile
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Cirstea
✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
2
Guarda più match
Ysaline
Bonaventure
Bonaventure
Belgio
- Altezza (m)-
- Peso (kg)-
- Età25
WTA classifica125
Match precedente
WTA, Tashkent
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Amanmuradova
3
1
Y.Bonaventure
✓
6
6
WTA, Seul
Singolo
Secondo turno
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
WTA, Seul
Singolo
Primo turno
Y.Bonaventure
✓
5
6
6
J.Pegula
7
2
4
WTA, Hiroshima
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
WTA, Jurmala
Singolo
Primo turno
K.Kawa
✓
2
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
6
4
1
Guarda più match
