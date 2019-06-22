Johan Kristoffersson ha conquistato il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy della WTCR Race of Germany ottenendo il miglior giro lungo i 25,378km del Nürburgring Nordschleife in 9'02"039 nella vittoria di Gara 2.

Il pilota della SLR Volkswagen in Gara 3 è andato rovinosamente a sbattere con la sua Golf GTI TCR uscendo illeso, ma con un crono che gli ha permesso di battere Jean-Karl Vernay (9'03"235).



Terzo nei tempi Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) in 9'04"932.

The post A Kristoffersson il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy della WTCR Race of Germany appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.