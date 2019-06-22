FIA WTCR
A Kristoffersson il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy della WTCR Race of Germany
Johan Kristoffersson ha conquistato il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy della WTCR Race of Germany ottenendo il miglior giro lungo i 25,378km del Nürburgring Nordschleife in 9'02"039 nella vittoria di Gara 2.
Il pilota della SLR Volkswagen in Gara 3 è andato rovinosamente a sbattere con la sua Golf GTI TCR uscendo illeso, ma con un crono che gli ha permesso di battere Jean-Karl Vernay (9'03"235).
Terzo nei tempi Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) in 9'04"932.
