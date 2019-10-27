FIA WTCR
A Michelisz il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy
Norbert Michelisz si consola dall'aver perso la leadership del FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO portandosi a casa il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy della WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan.
L'ungherese ha stampato il 53"888 nella vittoria di Gara 2 che gli è valso il premio, battendo il tempo firmato da Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) in Gara 3.
L'argentino, vittorioso in Gara 1, ha girato in 54"007 nella gara vinta da Johan Kristoffersson.
