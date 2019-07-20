FIA WTCR

Altra 24h per Vervisch

Di FIA WTCR

11 ore faAggiornato 44 minuti fa

Frédéric Vervisch il prossimo weekend affronterà la 24h di Spa.

Il belga farà parte dell'Audi Sport Team Saintéloc assieme a Christopher Haase e Markus Winkelhock, che vinse nel 2017.

Vervisch è reduce dalla vittoria con l'Audi R8 LMS nell'ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen sul Nürburgring Nordschleife, mentre tornerà in azione nel WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO a fine estate con l'Audi RS 3 LMS del Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.

