FIA WTCR
Altra 24h per Vervisch
Frédéric Vervisch il prossimo weekend affronterà la 24h di Spa.
Il belga farà parte dell'Audi Sport Team Saintéloc assieme a Christopher Haase e Markus Winkelhock, che vinse nel 2017.
Vervisch è reduce dalla vittoria con l'Audi R8 LMS nell'ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen sul Nürburgring Nordschleife, mentre tornerà in azione nel WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO a fine estate con l'Audi RS 3 LMS del Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.
The post Altra 24h per Vervisch appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
0Leggi e commenta
Powered by Livefyre
0Leggi e commenta