FIA WTCR
BREAKING NEWS: Norbert Michelisz è il Re del WTCR
Norbert Michelisz è il nuovo Re del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
A Sepang in un finale mozzafiato l'ungherese si è piazzato quinto conquistando il titolo.
Il pilota della BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse succede al compagno di squadra Gabriele Tarquini.
The post BREAKING NEWS: Norbert Michelisz è il Re del WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
0Leggi e commenta
Powered by Livefyre
0Leggi e commenta