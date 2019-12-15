FIA WTCR

BREAKING NEWS: Norbert Michelisz è il Re del WTCR

Di FIA WTCR

2 ore faAggiornato 1 ora fa

Norbert Michelisz è il nuovo Re del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

A Sepang in un finale mozzafiato l'ungherese si è piazzato quinto conquistando il titolo.

Il pilota della BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse succede al compagno di squadra Gabriele Tarquini.

