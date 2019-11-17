Nicky Catsburg si porta a casa il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy per il giro record segnato in Gara 2 della WTCR Race of Macau.

L'olandese ha chiuso 12° alle spalle di Norbert Michelisz, sacrificandosi per l'ungherese che è in lotta nella #RoadToMalaysia per il titolo. Al volante della i30 N del BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team, l'olandese ha fermato il cronometro sul 2'31"449.



In vincitore di Gara 3, Andy Priaulx (Lynk & Co) è stato il secondo più rapido del weekend con il suo 2'31"712.



Terzo Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport) con il 2'31"800 di Gara 1 di sabato.

The post Catsburg vince il WTCR TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy di Macao appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.