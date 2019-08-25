FIA WTCR

Dornieden con Fernando Alonso per Esports WTCR OSCARO

Di FIA WTCR

1 ora fa

Ci saranno nuovi e vecchi protagonisti in azione per il secondo round di Esports WTCR OSCARO che si terrà domani allo Slovakia Ring.

Alex Dornieden, Campione di Esports WTCC 2017, ha scelto la Lynk & Co 03 TCR della FA Racing Esports di Fernando Alonso.

Kevin Siggy Rebernak (EDGE Esports / Hyundai) ed Attila Dencs (ZENGO Esport / CUPRA) faranno anch'essi il loro debutto nella serie.

Nella foto: Dornieden premiato da Thed Björk (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co) nel 2017

