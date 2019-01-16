FIA WTCR

Ecco la Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR stradale

Ecco la Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR stradale
Di FIA WTCR

4 ore faAggiornato 44 minuti fa

Eurosport Player: Segui l’evento LIVE

Guarda Eurosport

La nuova Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR stradale è ora disponibile per chiunque volesse l'auto che corre nel WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

La vettura puà raggiungere i 260km/h e i 100km/h in 5"6 grazie a diverse componenti "racing".

Quest'anno le Golf saranno in pista con Mehdi Bennani, Rob Huff e il nuovo arrivato dal WRX, Johan Kristoffersson, seguiti dalla Sébastien Loeb Racing.

La quarta Volkswagen verrà assegnata a breve.

The post Ecco la Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR stradale appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

0Leggi e commenta
0Leggi e commenta
Sponsored content
Guarda ora

Video - Australian Open: Fabbiano-Opelka 6-7 6-2 6-4 3-6 7-6, gli highlights

02:57
Video più cliccati
Fabbiano da sogno! Il bellissimo match-point del super tie-break
3.327 visualizzazioni6 h
Cosa vi siete persi stanotte: Federer non sbaglia, Anderson cade clamorosamente
15.583 visualizzazioni7 h
Scelti per voi