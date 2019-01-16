FIA WTCR
Ecco la Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR stradale
La nuova Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR stradale è ora disponibile per chiunque volesse l'auto che corre nel WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
La vettura puà raggiungere i 260km/h e i 100km/h in 5"6 grazie a diverse componenti "racing".
Quest'anno le Golf saranno in pista con Mehdi Bennani, Rob Huff e il nuovo arrivato dal WRX, Johan Kristoffersson, seguiti dalla Sébastien Loeb Racing.
La quarta Volkswagen verrà assegnata a breve.
