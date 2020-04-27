Esports WTCR: i prossimi appuntamenti

Credit Foto FIA WTCR
La pre-stagione di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers è giunta a metà e restano solo due round da affrontare.
Il 4 maggio si terrà il prossimo, con sede il Ningbo International Speedpark, mentre il 18 maggio toccherà al Sepang International Circuit.
Ecco il programma
Evento: Ningbo International Speedpark
Inizio time attack: 21;00, 14 aprile
Termine qualifiche: 21;00, 28 aprile
Gara Multiplayer: 19;30, 4 maggio
Evento: Sepang International Circuit
Inizio time attack: 21;00, 28 aprile
Termine qualifiche: 21;00, 12 maggio
Gara Multiplayer: 19;30, 18 maggio
