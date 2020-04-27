WTCR

Esports WTCR: i prossimi appuntamenti

Credit Foto FIA WTCR

DaFIA WTCR
da 19 ore | Aggiornato da 4 ore

-

La pre-stagione di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers è giunta a metà e restano solo due round da affrontare.

Il 4 maggio si terrà il prossimo, con sede il Ningbo International Speedpark, mentre il 18 maggio toccherà al Sepang International Circuit.

Ecco il programma

Evento: Ningbo International Speedpark
Inizio time attack: 21;00, 14 aprile
Termine qualifiche: 21;00, 28 aprile
Gara Multiplayer: 19;30, 4 maggio

Evento: Sepang International Circuit
Inizio time attack: 21;00, 28 aprile
Termine qualifiche: 21;00, 12 maggio
Gara Multiplayer: 19;30, 18 maggio

WTCR

Le grandi gare del WTCR 2019 in replica su Eurosport

DA UN' ORA



WTCR

I francesi del WTCR

IERI A 10:00
WTCR

La settimana del WTCR

IERI A 04:00
WTCR
