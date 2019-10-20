FIA WTCR

Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer, oggi il gran finale

Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer, oggi il gran finale
Di FIA WTCR

21 ore faAggiornato 28 minuti fa

Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship giunge oggi al gran finale, con l'assegnazione del titolo e degli 8 posti per volare in Malesia al Sepang International Circuit il 14 dicembre.

Il Live streaming di Sepang Esports WTCR / OSCARO comincerà domenica alle 19;20 con commento di James Kirk e Robert Wiesenmüller.

Dove guardarlo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IpR7dDXNIc
https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/
https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

The post Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer, oggi il gran finale appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

0Leggi e commenta
0Leggi e commenta