FIA WTCR
Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer, oggi il gran finale
Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship giunge oggi al gran finale, con l'assegnazione del titolo e degli 8 posti per volare in Malesia al Sepang International Circuit il 14 dicembre.
Il Live streaming di Sepang Esports WTCR / OSCARO comincerà domenica alle 19;20 con commento di James Kirk e Robert Wiesenmüller.
Dove guardarlo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IpR7dDXNIc
https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/
https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/
The post Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer, oggi il gran finale appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
0Leggi e commenta
Powered by Livefyre
0Leggi e commenta