FIA WTCR
Huff vince il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy
Rob Huff si aggiudica il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy grazie al miglior giro della WTCR Race of Hungary.
Il pilota della SLR VW Motorsport ha fermato il cronometro sull'1'55"046 con la sua Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR chiudendo settimo in Gara 3 dopo una bella lotta con Néstor Girolami.
Secondo fra i tempi Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport) in 1'55"613 ed Attila Tassi 1'55"933 con la Honda Civic Type R TCR della KCMG.
The post Huff vince il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
0Leggi e commenta
Powered by Livefyre
0Leggi e commenta