I magnifici 7 delle 60 gare WTCR
La terza stagione del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup è alle porte, per cui FIAWTCR.com ha pensato ad un nuovo esclusivo club.
Dal 2018 si sono svolte 60 gare nella serie e solo questi piloti le hanno affrontate tutte.
Thed Björk (Svezia)
Yann Ehrlacher (Francia)
Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina)
Norbert Michelisz (Ungheria)
Yvan Muller (Francia)
Aurélien Panis (Francia)
Jean-Karl Vernay (Francia, nella foto)
