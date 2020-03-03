FIA WTCR

I magnifici 7 delle 60 gare WTCR

I magnifici 7 delle 60 gare WTCR
Di FIA WTCR

48 minuti faAggiornato 40 minuti fa

La terza stagione del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup è alle porte, per cui FIAWTCR.com ha pensato ad un nuovo esclusivo club.

Dal 2018 si sono svolte 60 gare nella serie e solo questi piloti le hanno affrontate tutte.

Thed Björk (Svezia)
Yann Ehrlacher (Francia)
Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina)
Norbert Michelisz (Ungheria)
Yvan Muller (Francia)
Aurélien Panis (Francia)
Jean-Karl Vernay (Francia, nella foto)

The post I magnifici 7 delle 60 gare WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.