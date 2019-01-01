La stagione 2019 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO comincia ad aprile con il primo dei 10 eventi previsti: vediamo il calendario in dettaglio.

Round 1-3: WTCR Race of Morocco, Circuit Moulay El Hassan, Marrakech (5-7 aprile)

Round 4-6: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring (26-28 aprile)

Round 7-9: WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring (10-12 maggio)

Round 10-12: WTCR Race of Netherlands, Zandvoort (17-19 maggio)

Round 13-15: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife (20-22 giugno)

Round 16-18: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real (5-7 luglio)

Round 19-21: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo (13-15 settembre)

Round 22-24: WTCR Race of Japan, Suzuka (25-27 ottobre)

Round 25-27: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia (14-17 novembre)

Round 28-30: WTCR Race of Malaysia, Sepang (TBA)

The post Il 2019 del WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.