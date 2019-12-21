Il riassunto della stagione: WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco

Thed Björk ha vinto Gara 3 della WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco regalando il primo successo in un campionato del mondo FIA ad un marchio cinese.

Al volante della Lynk & Co 03 TCR di Geely Group Motorsport, lo svedese ha sfruttato il problema di Yvan Muller per passare al comando, resistendo alle pressioni del poleman Frédéric Vervisch, Esteban Guerrieri e Gabriele Tarquini.



Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) si è imposto in Gara 1, mentre Tarquini (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse) si è aggiudicato Gara 3.



Sul podio sono saliti anche Néstor Girolami, Jean-Karl Vernay (Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport) e Yann Ehrlacher, così come il debuttante Mikel Azcona (PWR Racing CUPRA Racing).



Björk torna a casa da leader della #ROADTOMALAYSIA con 5 punti di vantaggio su Guerrieri, mentre la Cyan Racing Lynk & Co è prima fra i team.



Giornata agrodolce per l’idolo locale Mehdi Bennani, autore di due ritiri e di una bella rimonta in Gara 3 risalendo dal 12° andando ad aggiudicarsi il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy con la Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR della Sébastien Loeb Racing



DHL Pole Position Gara 1: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Gara 1: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Giro veloce Gara 1: Attila Tassi (HUN) Honda Civic Type R TCR



DHL Pole Position Gara 2: Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Gara 2: Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Giro veloce Gara 2: Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR



DHL Pole Position Giro 3: Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMS

Gara 3: Thed Björk (SWE) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Giro veloce Gara 3: Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR



TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy: Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver: Thed Björk (SWE) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

