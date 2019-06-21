La diretta di Gara 1 della WTCR Race of Germany

Gara 1 della WTCR Race of Germany andrà in diretta oggi alle 17;30.

In Europa sarà visibile su Eurosport Player ed Eurosport, mentre le azioni del Nürburgring Nordschelife potranno essere viste anche su Tencent in Cina, Fox Sports 3 in America Latina, Fox Sports 2 in Brasile e M4 Sport in Ungheria. Ci sarà anche la differita su Kwesé in Africa.

