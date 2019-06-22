FIA WTCR
La diretta di sabato dal Nürburgring Nordschleife
Gara 2 e 3 della WTCR Race of Germany andranno in diretta alle 11;00 e alle 12;20 in tutto il mondo.
Oltre che su Eurosport Player ed Eurosport, il live sarà anche su:
Belgio: RTBF Auvio
Cina: Tencent
Ungheria: M4 Sport
Giappone: J SPORTS
Sud America: Fox Sports 3
Africa: Kwesé
Su Fox Sports 2 in Brasile ci sarà invece la differita.
Il leggendario Nürburgring Nordschelife è il quinto evento della stagione 2019 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. Norbert Michelisz ha vinto Gara 1.
