La diretta di sabato dal Nürburgring Nordschleife

Gara 2 e 3 della WTCR Race of Germany andranno in diretta alle 11;00 e alle 12;20 in tutto il mondo.

Oltre che su Eurosport Player ed Eurosport, il live sarà anche su:



Belgio: RTBF Auvio

Cina: Tencent

Ungheria: M4 Sport

Giappone: J SPORTS

Sud America: Fox Sports 3

Africa: Kwesé



Su Fox Sports 2 in Brasile ci sarà invece la differita.



Il leggendario Nürburgring Nordschelife è il quinto evento della stagione 2019 del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. Norbert Michelisz ha vinto Gara 1.

