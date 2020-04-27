-

Ecco i nuovi continuti sul WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup che vedremo questa settimana.

Lunedì: le azioni chiave di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers allo Slovakia Ring (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).



WTCR Out of the Box, speciale Grid Girls (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web).



I francesi più veloci del WTCR (web).



Martedì: Mikel Azcona in WTCR Lockdown Quiz (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).



Replica di cinque classiche del WTCR 2019 (Facebook e Twitter).



Mercoledì: WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear con Martin Haven che intervista Tom Coronel. Dalle ore 12;00 la prima parte su YouTube, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer e FIAWTCR.com.



Wallpaper Wednesday e una storia di "On This Day" del WTCR



Giovedì: WTCR All Access della WTCR Race of China (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web).



Quando due piloti vennero a contatto in qualifica.



Venerdì: Gabriele Tarquini in WTCR Lockdown Quiz dalle 15;00 su Facebook, Instagram e Twitter.



La parte 2 di WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear con Tom Coronel.



Sabato: anteprima del round di Ningbo di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers.



Domenica: Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, sesto episodio di Challenge the World in replica su Facebook



*Tutti i contenuti e gli orari possono cambiare

WTCR WTCR Fast Talk: 10 cose che non sapevate su Yvan Muller DA 12 ORE

The post La settimana del WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Il domani dei piloti WTCR IERI A 10:00