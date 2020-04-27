WTCR

La settimana del WTCR

Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

Credit Foto FIA WTCR

DaFIA WTCR
da 3 ore | Aggiornato da un' ora

-

Ecco i nuovi continuti sul WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup che vedremo questa settimana.

Lunedì: le azioni chiave di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers allo Slovakia Ring (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

WTCR Out of the Box, speciale Grid Girls (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web).

I francesi più veloci del WTCR (web).

Martedì: Mikel Azcona in WTCR Lockdown Quiz (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

Replica di cinque classiche del WTCR 2019 (Facebook e Twitter).

Mercoledì: WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear con Martin Haven che intervista Tom Coronel. Dalle ore 12;00 la prima parte su YouTube, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer e FIAWTCR.com.

Wallpaper Wednesday e una storia di "On This Day" del WTCR

Giovedì: WTCR All Access della WTCR Race of China (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web).

Quando due piloti vennero a contatto in qualifica.

Venerdì: Gabriele Tarquini in WTCR Lockdown Quiz dalle 15;00 su Facebook, Instagram e Twitter.

La parte 2 di WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear con Tom Coronel.

Sabato: anteprima del round di Ningbo di Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers.

Domenica: Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, sesto episodio di Challenge the World in replica su Facebook

*Tutti i contenuti e gli orari possono cambiare

WTCR Fast Talk: 10 cose che non sapevate su Yvan MullerWTCR Fast Talk: 10 cose che non sapevate su Yvan Muller
WTCR

WTCR Fast Talk: 10 cose che non sapevate su Yvan Muller

DA 12 ORE

The post La settimana del WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

Il domani dei piloti WTCRIl domani dei piloti WTCR
WTCR

Il domani dei piloti WTCR

IERI A 10:00
WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear, ecco la seconda parte di Yvan MullerWTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear, ecco la seconda parte di Yvan Muller
WTCR

WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear, ecco la seconda parte di Yvan Muller

24/04/2020 A 13:00
Contenuti correlati
WTCR
Condividi con
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copia
Condividi questo articolo

Ultime notizie

Nuovi video

Più letti

Mostra più

In Diretta (2)

Articolo precedenteWTCR Fast Talk: 10 cose che non sapevate su Yvan Muller
Prossimo articoloBreen in lockdown attende l’ERC