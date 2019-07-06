La WTCR Race of Portugal in diretta in tutto il mondo

Gara 1 della WTCR Race of Portugal a Vila Real verrà trasmessa in diretta in tutto il mondo.

L'evento è visibile su Eurosport Player e in Ungheria (M4 Sport), Portogallo (TVI), Belgio (RTBF Auvio), America Latina (Fox Sports 3), Brasile (Fox Sports 2), Africa (KWESE) e Cina (Tencent), mentre su Max channel in Cina ed RTL7 in Olanda ci sarà la differita.



Gara 1 è in programma alle 15;15 locali.

