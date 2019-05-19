Benjamin Leuchter si è aggiudicato il TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy della WTCR Race of Netherlands.

Il tedesco, secondo in Gara 2 con la Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, ha fermato il cronometro sull'1'47"077 battendo il precedente primato stabilito da Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport) in Gara 1.



In Gara 3, il miglior giro è stato di Mehdi Bennani (SLR VW Motorsport) in 1'47"880, ma non abbastanza per superare il compagno.



E' la prima volta che un pilota Volkswagen riesce ad aggiudicarsi il premio quest'anno.

The post Leuchter vince il WTCR TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.