Most Valuable Driver WTCR: chi ha vinto nel 2019?

Durante la stagione scorsa, sette TAG Heuer Most Valuable Drivers sono stati assegnati nel WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Yvan Muller è risultato il migliore nell'arco della stagione con un weekend da 76 punti firmato nella WTCR Race of China grazie a due DHL Pole Position, due vittorie e un terzo posto con la Lynk & Co 03 TCR della Cyan Racing.



Il promoter Eurosport Events ha infatti inserito il TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver (MVD) come premio per chi totalizza più punti nell'arco dell'evento.



Ecco la classifica dello scorso anno



Yvan Muller: WTCR Race of China = 76 punti

Néstor Girolami: WTCR Race of Hungary = 66

Yvan Muller: WTCR Race of Macau = 65

Thed Björk: WTCR Race of Netherlands = 63

Thed Björk: WTCR Race of Morocco = 61

Ma Qing Hua: WTCR Race of Slovakia = 58

Esteban Guerrieri: WTCR Race of Japan = 57

Norbert Michelisz: WTCR Race of Malaysia = 56

Esteban Guerrieri: WTCR Race of Germany = 54

Yann Ehrlacher: WTCR Race of Portugal = 50

