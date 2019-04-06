Prove Libere 1: Panis è il più veloce

Aurélien Panis ha chiuso al comando le Libere 1 della WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco a Marrakech.

Il pilota del Comtoyou DHL Team ha piazzato la sua CUPRA in vetta con il tempo di 1'25"841 al termine di 45' di sessione che hanno visto il francese precedere l'Audi di Jean-Karl Vernay per 0"101. 5 marchi diversi hanno chiuso nella Top10 della #WTCR2019SUPERGRID.



Terzo Nicky Catsburg (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team) con la propria i30 N TCR, il migliore dei tanti debuttanti presenti sui 2,971km del Circuit Moulay El Hassan.



Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co) porta la 03 TCR in Top5, così come Tiago Monteiro, al rientro dopo l'infortunio del 2017.



A seguire abbiamo Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport - Honda Civic Type R TCR), Yvan Muller (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co), Daniel Haglöf (PWR Racing - CUPRA TCR), Frédéric Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport) e Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse) a completare la Top10.



Undicesimo Andy Priaulx nella sua prima uscita con la Lynk & Co 03 TCR, davanti a Rob Huff (SLR - Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR), al Campione in carica Gabriele Tarquini (Hyundai i30 N TCR) e a Thed Björk (Cyan Racing).



Le Libere 2 della WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco sono in programma alle 11;00 locali.

