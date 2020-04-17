FIA WTCR
#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers, il calendario
La prestagione di Esports WTCR è in corso con la serie "Beat the Drivers", iniziata all'Hungaroring e pronta a proseguire: ecco il calendario degli eventi di RaceRoom.
Lunedì 20 aprile (19;30): Slovakia Ring
Lunedì 4 maggio (19;30): Ningbo International Speedpark
Lunedì 18 maggio (19;30): Sepang International Circuit
Le gare del Server 1, alle quali partecipano 11 piloti veri del WTCR, andranno in diretta su Facebook e YouTube.
