WTCR Race of Germany: il programma
Il WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO farà tappa al Nürburgring Nordschleife, teatro della WTCR Race of Germany. Ecco il programma.
Giovedì 20 giugno
Prove Libere 1: 11;30-12;10
Prove Libere 2: 12;30-13;10
Prima Qualifica: 15;30-16;10
Seconda Qualifica: 19;30-20;10
Venerdì 21 giugno
Gara 1 (3 giri): 17;30
Sabato 22 giugno
Gara 2 (3 giri): 11;00
Gara 3 (3 giri): 12;20
